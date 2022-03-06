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Help Build Rex Institute of Technology

GoalR 10,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byKingsley Mbenje

Help Build Rex Institute of Technology

Every Dream Deserves an Opportunity


In many communities across Malawi, talented young people have the passion to learn valuable technical skills but lack access to quality, affordable training. Too many leave school without the practical knowledge needed to secure employment or start successful businesses. We believe that education should create opportunity, not barriers.


That is why we founded Rex Institute of Technology, a vocational training institution dedicated to equipping students with industry-relevant skills in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), electronics, networking, cyber security, software development, computer repairs, and digital innovation. Our vision is simple: "Where Wisdom Meets Innovation." We want to create a learning environment where students gain practical, hands-on experience that prepares them for real careers and entrepreneurship.


Why We Need Your Help

Launching a modern technical institute requires more than classrooms. We need computers, networking equipment, laboratory tools, software, furniture, internet connectivity, and learning resources that allow students to train using the same technologies found in today's workplaces. Your contribution will help us build a training center that gives young people the skills and confidence to transform their futures.


How Your Donation Will Be Used

Funds raised will support:

  1. Computer laboratory equipment
  2. Networking and cybersecurity training equipment
  3. Electronics and computer repair workshop tools
  4. Classroom furniture and learning materials
  5. High-speed internet connectivity
  6. Software licenses and educational platforms
  7. Student scholarships for disadvantaged youth
  8. Instructor training and curriculum development
  9. Safety equipment and laboratory setup

Every donation, regardless of size, moves us one step closer to opening our doors and changing lives.


The Impact

With your support, Rex Institute of Technology will:

  1. Train unemployed youth with practical, job-ready skills.
  2. Help students earn industry-recognized certifications.
  3. Encourage entrepreneurship and innovation.
  4. Support local businesses by developing a skilled workforce.
  5. Bridge the digital skills gap in Malawi.

Together, we can build a future where every young person has the opportunity to learn, innovate, and succeed. Thank you for believing in our mission and for helping us turn this vision into reality.


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