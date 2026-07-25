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Help Build Refined Recovery Network

Goal$1,500,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCharles Edwards

Fundraiser funds will be received by Charles Edwards

Help Build Refined Recovery Network

Help Build Refined Recovery Network: A Christ-Centered Recovery & Discipleship Ministry


"For I was hungry and you gave Me food, I was thirsty and you gave Me drink, I was a stranger and you took Me in." — Matthew 25:35


My name is Chuck Edwards.

I have been serving the Lord since 2004, and I have ministered as a One-God Apostolic evangelist since 2008 after receiving a clear calling into evangelistic ministry. Since that time, my life has been marked by seasons of joy, heartbreak, restoration, and God's faithfulness.

Looking back, I can see how every chapter of my life—even the painful ones—was preparing me for this mission.

Before ministry became my life's work, I lived a very different life. I managed nightclubs and worked as a DJ. At the time, I believed that was my future. Today I realize God never wastes our experiences. The creativity, communication, technical knowledge, and leadership skills I gained are now being used for His Kingdom instead of my own ambitions.


Over the last several years I have also developed advanced software and technology skills. Rather than using those gifts for personal gain alone, I felt compelled to dedicate them to building something that could help people find freedom, purpose, and restoration through Jesus Christ.

That vision became Refined Recovery Network (RRN).


Why This Ministry Exists

Every day I meet people whose lives have been devastated by addiction, incarceration, homelessness, broken families, depression, hopelessness, and spiritual emptiness.

Many complete rehabilitation programs only to return to the same environments with little structure, accountability, transportation, discipleship, or practical support.

Recovery should not end when someone leaves a program.

That is where Refined Recovery Network begins.

Our mission is to help people rebuild every area of life—spiritually, emotionally, socially, and practically—through biblical discipleship, structured accountability, community support, and workforce preparation.


What We Are Building

This is much more than a website or an app.

It is an entire recovery ecosystem designed to serve churches, ministries, volunteers, and individuals seeking lasting transformation.


52-Week Apostolic Discipleship Curriculum

A year-long interactive discipleship journey built directly from Scripture.


Rather than simply telling people what to believe, the curriculum guides participants through the Bible using thoughtful questions that encourage them to discover biblical truth for themselves.

The curriculum is centered on Scripture—not denominational creeds or man-made traditions.


Caleb

Caleb is a personal daily discipleship companion.

It helps participants establish consistent spiritual disciplines through daily guidance, encouragement, Scripture study, accountability, goal tracking, and recovery planning.


Nehemiah's Wall

Nehemiah's Wall is a community restoration platform.

It connects people with opportunities to serve, solve problems, develop skills, receive mentorship, and rebuild their lives through meaningful work and accountability.


Chariot

Transportation is one of the greatest barriers to recovery.

Many individuals miss church services, counseling appointments, job interviews, recovery meetings, or medical appointments simply because they have no reliable transportation.

Chariot is being developed to connect volunteers, churches, and participants through a transportation assistance network that helps remove that obstacle.


Grant Writing Tools

Many smaller ministries and nonprofits struggle to secure funding because they lack experienced grant writers.

RRN includes tools intended to help qualifying organizations organize information and streamline portions of the grant preparation process so they can focus more time serving people.


Ministry Media & Radio

Our ministry website also serves as a media outreach platform, sharing biblical teaching, testimonies, music, and encouragement while introducing people to the recovery resources available through Refined Recovery Network.


The Recovery & Workforce Development Center

Technology alone cannot change lives.

People need places where healing, learning, fellowship, and restoration happen face-to-face.

We are raising funds to purchase and develop a permanent ministry campus that will serve as:

  1. Ministry headquarters
  2. Community outreach center
  3. Recovery support center
  4. Discipleship classrooms
  5. Workforce development classrooms
  6. Construction and skilled-trades education space
  7. Volunteer coordination center
  8. Technology and media production center
  9. Administrative offices

This facility is not intended to operate as an inpatient rehabilitation center. Instead, it will function as a central hub that connects people with resources, training, churches, mentors, recovery partners, and employment opportunities.


Why We Need Your Help

For the past six months I have worked almost every day—often 10 to 14 hours a day, six and sometimes seven days each week—to build this vision.


I have invested my own savings, time, equipment, and countless hours into developing this ministry.

I have reached the point where I cannot carry it alone.

The next phase requires resources beyond what I can personally provide.


Your support will help fund:

  1. Purchase of the ministry facility
  2. Property improvements and code compliance
  3. Workforce training classrooms
  4. Technology development
  5. Mobile application development
  6. Recovery platform expansion
  7. Educational curriculum completion
  8. Outreach equipment
  9. Transportation initiatives
  10. Ministry operations
  11. Volunteer training
  12. Community partnerships


Why I Am Using GiveSendGo

Some have asked why I am using crowdfunding.

After much prayer and study, I have chosen not to organize this ministry as a 501(c)(3). This decision comes from my personal convictions regarding ministry governance and accountability before God.


I fully respect that sincere believers may reach different conclusions. My decision is based on my own understanding of Scripture and the direction I believe the Lord has given me for this ministry.


Because of that decision, traditional funding opportunities available to many organizations are limited.

This campaign is my way of inviting those who believe in this vision to partner with us voluntarily.


How You Can Help

If this vision speaks to your heart, I ask you to prayerfully consider partnering with us.


Whether your gift is large or small, every contribution moves this ministry closer to serving people who desperately need hope, structure, discipleship, and practical support.


If you are unable to give financially, I ask for something equally valuable:

Please pray for this ministry.

Pray that God opens the right doors, provides the right people, and allows this work to bear lasting fruit for His Kingdom.


Thank you for taking the time to read our story.

May the Lord richly bless you and guide every decision you make.

— Chuck Edwards

Founder, Refined Recovery Network

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