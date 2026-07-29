Help Build NDORA’s Women’s Empowerment Center in t

My name is Diana-Melissa Ngoumape, Founder of NDORA Foundation and Miss Africa USA 2025, proudly representing the Central African Republic.





NDORA Foundation was born from a dream I carried as a 12-year-old girl after surviving war for the second time.





Growing up, I witnessed the devastating effects of conflict, poverty, displacement, and limited opportunities. I saw families trying to rebuild their lives with very little support. I saw children whose futures were determined not by their potential, but by the circumstances they were born into. In the midst of that reality, I made a promise to myself: if God ever gave me the opportunity, I would return and create opportunities for others.





Years later, that promise became NDORA Foundation.





Our mission is to empower communities through education, opportunity, and sustainable development, with a special commitment to children, youth, and women facing barriers to reaching their full potential.





Today, I am asking for your support to help us begin one of NDORA Foundation’s most meaningful projects: the construction of a Women’s Empowerment Center in the Central African Republic.





This center will be more than a building.





It will be a place where women and girls can receive vocational training, entrepreneurship education, mentorship, and practical life skills. It will include a daycare space so mothers can participate in training while knowing their children are safe. It will provide opportunities for women to gain the knowledge, confidence, and resources needed to support themselves, strengthen their families, and contribute to their communities.





Too many women and girls carry burdens they should never have to carry alone. Some are raising children with limited resources. Some have experienced abandonment, violence, or economic hardship. Many simply never had access to the education or opportunities they deserved.





We believe every woman and girl deserves the chance not only to survive, but to thrive.





The total estimated cost of the entire project is approximately $115,000 USD, based on professional engineering plans and cost estimates. This campaign seeks to raise the first $25,000 USD needed to begin Phase One of construction.





Funds raised through this campaign will help cover:

• Site preparation and foundation work

• Construction materials and labor

• Initial development of the training center

• Furniture and essential equipment

• The first steps toward creating a safe, welcoming environment where women and girls can learn, grow, and lead





As I continue my reign as Miss Africa USA 2025, I often ask myself what legacy I want to leave behind.





The answer is simple.





I do not want my legacy to be remembered only through a crown, a sash, or a title. I want it to be remembered through lives changed, opportunities created, and hope restored.





This campaign is not simply about constructing a building. It is about investing in human potential. It is about planting seeds of dignity, independence, and possibility that will continue bearing fruit for generations to come.





As a woman of faith, I believe God often works through ordinary people willing to say yes to extraordinary acts of compassion. Perhaps you have come across this campaign for a reason.





Whether you choose to donate, share this fundraiser, pray for this project, or become a long-term partner in this vision, you are helping transform a promise made by a young girl who survived war into a lasting legacy of hope.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for believing in this vision.





With gratitude,

Diana-Melissa Ngoumape

Founder, NDORA Foundation

Miss Africa USA 2025

Central African Republic