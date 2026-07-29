Help Build My Mum a Safe Home

I am raising funds to help build a safe and dignified home for my mother in Kenya.

Back in 2010, my mother brought me with her to Nairobi, where she has worked as a house help to support our family. From a young age, I helped her with her work so we could survive together in the city. Because of financial struggles, I was unable to complete my education. My mother did her best, but life was very difficult for us.

Today, she is still working in Nairobi and living in Kibera slum. We do not have a permanent home upcountry where she can rest after many years of sacrifice and hard work.

This campaign is to help build her a simple, permanent, and safe home where she can live with dignity and peace.

The funds will be used for foundation, walls, roofing, doors, windows, and basic finishing to make the house livable. The goal is KES 500,000 to start construction step by step.

I will share updates and progress to ensure transparency so every supporter can see the impact of their contribution.

Every help brings us closer to giving my mother a home she deserves.