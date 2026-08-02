Help build Jesus Healing Chapel - a home of hope

Every Sunday 200+ people worship in our temporary structurethat is limited. Help us build Jesus Healing Chapel in Komarock.





We are Jesus Healing Chapel, led by Pastor Ronald Asava and Associate Pastor Ann Wambui Njiraini. For the last 20 years, God has been using this ministry to heal the sick, restore families, and bring hope to our community in Embakasi.





We have no classrooms for 60+ children in Sunday school, and no space for our Saturday feeding program that serves 80 children from Komarock.





God has blessed us with land in Komarock and we have the architectural plan. By faith, we are ready to build.





Our vision for Jesus Healing Chapel:

1. A House of Prayer- A permanent place to worship and encounter God

2. A Healing & Counseling Center - Free prayer and support for families in Embakasi Central

3. A Hope Center - Sunday school, youth skills training, and feeding program for vulnerable children





The Goal: $45,000 We have already raised: $4,000 through sacrificial giving by our members.





Budget Breakdown - Phase 1:

- Foundation & Slab: $12,000

- Walls: $15,000

- Roofing, Doors & Windows: $10,000

- Flooring, Chairs, Sound System: $8,000

- Total: $45,000





How your gift helps:

$25 = 2 bags of cement | $100 = Roofing sheets | $500 = Builds 1 wall | $1000 = Seats for 50 people





“Unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labor in vain.” - Psalm 127:1





We believe God will build this through partners like you. We promise to post monthly photo + video updates so you can watch Jesus Healing Chapel rise in Komarock.





Thank you for believing with us. The Jesus Healing Chapel Family

Komarock, Embakasi Central, Nairobi, God has called us to be a house of healing for this community. We have land, but we need your help to build. Your gift will build a place where children learn, families are healed, and Jesus is lifted up. Please partner with us. God bless you."







