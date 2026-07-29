Help Build God's House

Dear Sir/madam

My name is Kamva Moshani, and I serve a small fellowship of believers in South Africa.

For some time, our congregation has been gathering in rented halls, temporary spaces, and wherever we can find an opportunity to meet. We are thankful for every place that has welcomed us and for every opportunity to pray, worship, study God's Word, and encourage one another. However, the ongoing costs of renting and the uncertainty of temporary venues have become increasingly difficult for our small community to sustain.

One of the greatest challenges we face is the lack of a stable place to gather. At times, we meet outdoors under trees or in open spaces. While we are grateful to be able to worship anywhere, weather conditions such as rain, wind, cold, or extreme heat can disrupt our gatherings. There have been occasions when we have had to shorten services or stop in the middle of preaching because conditions made it impossible to continue.

We have also depended on the kindness of others for access to halls, chairs, and meeting spaces. While many have helped us over the years, these arrangements are often temporary and uncertain. Sometimes venues become unavailable, permissions change, or resources we once had access to are no longer available. As a result, it can be difficult to provide a consistent place for people to gather and grow in their faith.

Our desire is not simply to own a building, but to establish a stable place where people can gather in faith, find support, and grow together as a community. A permanent meeting place would provide consistency and a sense of belonging for many who currently have little stability in their lives.

Many of the people we serve come seeking hope, prayer, fellowship, and spiritual guidance. As our fellowship continues to grow, we have seen increasing interest from people who engage with our ministry and desire to be part of a faith-centered community. A permanent place of worship would not only serve our current congregation but would also provide a welcoming environment for new believers, visitors, families, and members of the wider community.

Rather than make grand promises, I simply want to share our situation honestly. We are trusting God for provision and inviting those who feel moved to stand with us in this journey.

We share this need with humility, not out of entitlement or expectation, but in the hope that those who are touched by our story may consider partnering with us. If you would like to contribute, your support will go toward securing a permanent place for our congregation to meet, worship, and serve the community. Every contribution, whether large or small, helps move us closer to that goal.

We are committed to handling all gifts responsibly, transparently, and with gratitude.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Whether through prayer, encouragement, sharing this message, or financial support, every act of kindness is deeply appreciated.

Grace and peace,

Kamva Moshani

South Africa.