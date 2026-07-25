Help build Frisby and Faith

Hi, my name is Serina.

I’m a wife, a mom, and the founder of Frisby & Faith. My husband works incredibly hard to provide for our family, and I’m pursuing this business so I can come alongside him, contribute financially, and help build a stronger future for our family.

Frisby & Faith is a Christian lifestyle brand with a mission to create faith-based products that encourage people in their walk with Christ. My dream is to offer apparel, devotionals, journals, digital resources, and other products that point people back to God’s truth in their everyday lives.

Over the past year, I’ve spent countless hours learning new skills, researching, designing, and planning this business from the ground up. I’ve invested my time and heart into building something that reflects my faith and creates an opportunity to contribute to my family’s future.

Like many small businesses, getting started comes with expenses that are difficult to cover all at once. I’m raising funds to purchase the essential tools and resources needed to launch Frisby & Faith and give it the best possible start.

Your support will help with:

• A reliable laptop for designing products and managing the business

• Shopify website and startup costs

• Dropshipping setup and product samples

• Business software and branding

• Marketing and other launch expenses

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to turning this dream into reality.

I truly believe God has placed this vision on my heart, and I’m committed to working hard to build a business that honors Him while helping support my family.

If you’re unable to donate, I completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser or keeping my family and this business in your prayers would mean just as much.

Thank you for believing in my dream and for supporting this new beginning.

With gratitude,

Serina Frisby

Founder, Frisby & Faith





Fund Breakdown

💻 Laptop – $1,200

🛒 Shopify & Website – $300

📦 Dropshipping Setup & Product Samples – $700

🎨 Branding & Business Software – $300

📣 Marketing & Launch Expenses – $500

Total Goal: $3,000



