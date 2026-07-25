Help Build & Expand CJE Hybrid Academy

Hi, I’m Nikita Jones, a stage 4 cancer survivor, Operations Director for our family’s CJE Hybrid Academy and Plug-N-Society Kingdom Retreat & Restoration Campus. Together with my husband Jr. (Farm Manager), our daughter, and the Jones family — including disabled veteran Sterling Jones Sr. — were on a God-given mission in Sulphur Springs, Texas.

We’ve already closed on our beautiful 13.1-acre property at 1636 County Road 4761. Now, to fully realize the vision, we’re working to purchase the neighboring 13.11 acres of adjacent land. This expansion will allow us to create an even larger, more impactful campus dedicated to healing, training, and kingdom work.

God brought me through stage 4 cancer, and our family’s experiences with veteran sacrifices have fueled a deep passion to serve. That’s why we’re establishing healing herb gardens and diversified agriculture (fruit trees, berries, vegetables, spices, livestock, and aquaponics). These gardens will support the healing of infirmities for believers who become sick, provide nourishment, and offer hands-on learning for all.

The expanded campus will also include dedicated spaces for Veterans Restoration for Christ Jesus, where those who served our nation can experience physical, emotional, and spiritual renewal in a peaceful, faith-filled environment.

At the center of it all is the CJE Hybrid Academy, where we are raising up the 100 Athletic Soldiers for Christ. Through elite athletics (indoor multi-sport courts, weight room, turf training), hybrid homeschool education, and Christian leadership development, young people will be equipped to “Play for His Glory” (Colossians 3:23). The sports complex, prayer mountain with amphitheater and baptism pond, retreat cabins, RV zone, and worship spaces will minister to athletes, the infirm, veterans, and families alike.

We’ve completed surveys, developed detailed master plans and ag budgets, secured $400,000 in USDA funding, and are advancing the broader loan application. To secure the neighboring land, complete critical infrastructure, and accelerate the build-out, we’re raising $1,000,000 in bridge funding from faith partners and generous supporters like you.

Your gift will directly enable:

Purchase of the neighboring 13.11 acres for full campus expansion.

Development of the athletic facility and training spaces for the 100 Athletic Soldiers for Christ.

Creation of herb gardens, ag infrastructure, and restorative spaces for veterans and those facing health challenges.

Early program launches, Scripture-Cise content, branded ministry gear, and scholarships.

This vision is deeply personal. As a cancer survivor in a veteran family, I’ve witnessed God’s restoring power. Your support will help us extend that same hope to many more — building strong disciples, healing bodies and souls, and creating a lasting legacy for the Kingdom.

We invite you to be part of this redemptive story. Whether you’re a survivor, veteran, athlete parent, pastor, or anyone moved to invest in faith, fitness, and restoration — your donation will bear eternal fruit on this land.

Thank you for standing with us! Every gift, prayer, and share brings us closer to opening the gates.





Nikita Jones & the CJE Family (CJE Believers 4Life)

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