Help Build ÉGLISE CÉNACLE Kinshasa - Rent, Chairs

Shalom Family in Christ,





I am Pastor PAMPHY BOLANZOW MAYAMBA, founder of ÉGLISE CÉNACLE in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.





God gave us a vision: To reach 10,000 souls and plant churches across our city.

Every Sunday, 80+ people come to hear the Word, but we meet in a small space.





OUR GOAL: $3000 FOR 1 YEAR OF MINISTRY





1. $1200 - Church Rent for 12 months

2. $600 - 100 Chairs so people can sit and hear the Gospel

3. $1200 - Sound System: Mixer, Speakers & Microphones





Your partnership will help us disciple, pray, evangelize, and train leaders.





"Whoever is generous to the poor lends to the Lord" Proverbs 19:17





HOW TO CONTACT:

WhatsApp: +27 63 676 2093





I promise to send photos and testimonies every 3 months to show you the impact.





Thank you for standing with us.

God bless you abundantly!





Pastor PAMPHY BOLANZOW MAYAMBA

ÉGLISE CÉNACLE - Kinshasa RDC