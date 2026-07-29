Help Build Divine Destiny Home Healthcare

My name is Andrea Kitt, and I am the founder of Divine Destiny Home Healthcare LLC.





After years of working in healthcare and serving others, I am taking a step of faith to build a home healthcare agency that provides compassionate care to seniors and individuals with disabilities who wish to remain safely in their homes.





Many families struggle to find reliable, affordable, and compassionate caregivers. My mission is to help bridge that gap by providing personal assistance services that support independence, dignity, and quality of life.





I am currently raising funds to complete the licensing process and secure the resources needed to begin serving clients in our community.





How Funds Will Be Used

Licensing & Compliance: $5,000 Insurance & Operations: $7,500 Staffing & Training: $15,000 Marketing & Community Outreach: $7,500 Technology & Equipment: $5,000 Operating Reserve: $10,000





“Whether you give $10, $25, $100, or simply share this campaign, every contribution helps us move closer to serving seniors and individuals with disabilities in our community.”







