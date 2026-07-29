HELP BUILD DETAIL WITH DRUMMA





What’s up everybody, I’m officially starting my car detailing business, Detail With Drumma, and I’m asking for support from anyone willing to help me grow.





I already took the first step and invested in detailing supplies with my own money because I believe in building something for myself and my future. Right now, the biggest things holding me back are getting a reliable vacuum, water setup, and a few pieces of equipment that would allow me to serve more customers and provide professional level results.





This business means more to me than just cleaning cars. It’s about:

✅ Building financial stability

✅ Creating something of my own

✅ Turning hustle into a real business

✅ Showing consistency and dedication





Any donation big or small helps move me closer to fully launching and expanding Detail With Drumma. Even if you can’t donate, sharing this post would mean a lot and could help me reach someone who can.





Thank you to everybody supporting the journey from the beginning. I’m ready to work. 💪🏾





Cashapp available as well $DrummaOvo







