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Help Build Cointiculate, Media That Called The Top

Goal£100,000 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created byUgochukwu Nwachukwu

Help Build Cointiculate, Media That Called The Top

Help Us Build Cointiculate The Media Outlet That Called the Top


We Told You When Everyone Else Was Wrong

In October 2025, while Bitcoin was trading near $126,000 and the vast majority of crypto media was screaming for $300,000, Cointiculate published three separate articles saying the same thing: this is the top.

We didn't just call the top. We put a number on the bottom too a drop from $126K down to test the $48,000 mark. At the time, that call looked reckless. Almost every major outlet, influencer, and "analyst" in the space was leaning the other way, chasing the euphoria instead of the chart.

Since then, the market has moved exactly where we said it would. Bitcoin has now touched $59,000 just around $8,000 away from our original $48K target. We're not there yet, but we're close enough to say it plainly: we feel vindicated.

That's the whole point of Cointiculate. Not hype. Not vibes. Not chasing whatever narrative pays the bills that week. Just conviction, backed by research, stated publicly, and left up forever so you can check our work.


Why We're Raising $100,000 Phase 1


Being right isn't enough if nobody hears it. Right now Cointiculate runs lean a website, YouTube channels, a Rumble stream, and a small team doing far more than our size should allow. To grow from "the outlet that called it" into "the outlet you check before you trade," we need to invest in the machine behind the calls.

This $100,000 is Phase 1 of that build the foundation that lets us grow the team and the reach without compromising the editorial line. Here's exactly what it funds:

Marketing hire a dedicated person driving paid growth and distribution so our calls reach people before the move happens, not after

TikTok content push short-form cuts of our calls and breakdowns to reach the audience that isn't on Rumble or YouTube yet

Podcast interviews bringing traders, builders, and analysts from across the space onto our platform for real conversation, not softball PR

YouTube growth better production and paid promotion behind our strongest content

Additional writer(s) bringing on help so we can cover more of the market with the same rigor

Production equipment upgrade cameras, audio, and streaming setup to match the quality of the analysis

Core data subscriptions the market data and on-chain analytics that make the calls possible in the first place

Website and infrastructure hosting, tooling, and design so the archive of our calls is easy to find and easy to trust

This phase is scoped to run roughly 6-12 months and is meant to prove the model at a bigger scale more eyes on the calls, more hands making the content, without touching how we call the market. If it works the way we think it will, Phase 2 is a bigger team and a bigger reach. But that's a conversation for later. Right now, this is what $100K buys.

Every dollar goes toward making Cointiculate louder, not toward changing what we say. The editorial line doesn't move. The team behind it gets bigger.


What You Get


You're not just funding a media outlet. You're funding independence an outlet that isn't beholden to exchange sponsorships or influencer circles to say what it actually thinks about the market. If you've been reading our calls, you already know what that's worth.

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