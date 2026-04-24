Help Build BURGS HAULAGE

Hi everyone, my name is Burgs. ❤️

I’m currently raising funds to help start my own hauling business. Right now, I’m working on getting my business licenses and preparing everything to officially launch this summer.

This dream means more to me than just starting a company — it’s about creating stability, independence, and a better future for myself and my family.

My goal is to provide honest, reliable, and affordable junk removal and cleanup services for the community while building something I can truly call my own. I want my prices to stay fair and affordable for everyone, so feel free to comment suggestions on pricing or services you’d like to see offered.





What makes this even more meaningful is that 20% of every payment I make on the job will go toward helping raise awareness for roadside safety and supporting families affected by tragic OTR and local trucking accidents through the Slow Down Move Over movement.

Too many families have experienced heartbreaking losses on the road, and I want BURGS HAULAGE to stand for more than just business. I want it to stand for community, awareness, and giving back





Every donation, share, comment, and prayer truly helps move me one step closer to making this dream a reality. No amount is too small, and your support means more than words can express.

Thank you for believing in me, supporting my journey, and helping me work toward a fresh start and a stronger future.



