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Help Build Bruce's Burger Barn - Fresh & Local

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDavid Humphrey

Help Build Bruce's Burger Barn - Fresh & Local

Help Build Bruce's Burger Barn – Bringing Fresh, Local Burgers to Georgia's Farmers Markets


Hi, my name is David Bruce Humphrey, and I've spent years dreaming of owning a business that brings people together over great food while supporting the local community. Today, that dream is becoming Bruce's Burger Barn—a mobile burger stand dedicated to serving handcrafted burgers made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients at farmers markets across the Atlanta area.


Bruce's Burger Barn isn't just another food stand. Our mission is to support local farmers by purchasing fresh produce directly from the same growers who share the farmers markets with us. Every burger is cooked fresh on-site and paired with hand-cut fries or homemade potato chips seasoned with our own signature spice blend. We believe fresh food tastes better, supports local families, and builds stronger communities.


Our menu will feature signature favorites like the All-American Burger, the spicy Inferno Burger, the Sunrise Burger topped with bacon and a fried egg, and a rotating Weekly Special that keeps customers coming back. Alongside every meal, we'll offer our own proprietary seasonings for customers to take home, creating a year-round business that extends beyond market season.


To make this dream a reality, we need help covering our startup costs. Funds raised will be used to purchase essential equipment, including:

  1. Commercial propane griddle
  2. Deep fryer
  3. Generator
  4. Refrigeration and prep equipment
  5. Food safety equipment and smallwares
  6. Initial food inventory
  7. Farmers market booth fees
  8. Required permits, licenses, and insurance
  9. Commercial kitchen rental for food preparation

Our startup budget is $15,000, and every contribution—large or small—moves us one step closer to opening day.


By supporting Bruce's Burger Barn, you're doing more than helping launch a small business. You're investing in:


  1. A locally owned family business
  2. Fresh ingredients purchased from Georgia farmers
  3. Quality food prepared from scratch
  4. New opportunities to serve our community through farmers markets, festivals, and local events
  5. A business built on hard work, honesty, and a passion for great food


If you aren't able to donate, you can still make a huge difference by sharing our fundraiser with friends, family, and anyone who believes in supporting local businesses.


We can't wait to serve you a burger, shake your hand, and thank you in person for believing in this dream.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your support.


See you soon at Bruce's Burger Barn!

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