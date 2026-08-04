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Help Build a Sustainable Future for Orphanage

Goal$4,700 USD
Raised$200 USD

Fundraiser created bybrittany volm

Help Build a Sustainable Future for Orphanage

Several years ago, I had the privilege of meeting Doreen Akampurira, and over time she has become a dear friend. As I’ve gotten to know her, I’ve witnessed her deep love for Jesus Christ and her unwavering commitment to serving the children God has entrusted to her care.


Doreen is a devoted wife to Pastor Fred Akampurira, a loving mother of three, and the director of Love Manifested Children’s Ministry in Uganda. She oversees the ministry’s orphanage, where 20 children and a dedicated house mother live together as a family. Every day, she pours her heart into ensuring these children are loved, fed, educated, and raised in a Christ-centered home.


Pastor Fred faithfully leads the ministry, sharing the Gospel and serving the local community. Together, he and Doreen have dedicated their lives to caring for vulnerable children and pointing them to the hope found in Jesus Christ.


Having seen Doreen’s heart firsthand, I can personally say that every contribution to this project is an investment in faithful people who are committed to stewarding God’s blessings well. Their desire is not simply to receive help today, but to build something that will continue providing for these children for years to come.


To help make that vision a reality, they have developed a plan to establish a 500-bird poultry project.


This project will:

  1. Provide nutritious eggs and chicken to help improve the children’s diet.
  2. Create a reliable source of income to help provide food, clothing, education, medical care, and other daily necessities.
  3. Teach practical agricultural skills that can benefit both the ministry and the surrounding community.
  4. Help build a stronger, more sustainable future for the children in their care.


The ministry’s proposal estimates that $4,652 is needed to launch the project. These funds will be used to purchase land, construct the poultry house, buy 500 day-old chicks, provide feed and equipment, and cover the initial vaccinations and startup supplies.


This is more than a fundraiser—it is an opportunity to invest in the lives of children and in a ministry that is committed to sharing the love of Jesus Christ. Your generosity will not only help provide nutritious food for the children today but also help establish a sustainable resource that can continue supporting them for years to come.


Please prayerfully consider making a donation of any amount. Every gift, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to give financially, you can still have a tremendous impact by sharing this campaign and praying for Doreen, Pastor Fred, their family, the children, and the continued work of Love Manifested Children’s Ministry.


“Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.” — James 1:27


Thank you for partnering with us to bring hope, nourishment, and the love of Christ to these precious children in Uganda.

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