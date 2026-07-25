Help build a safe shelter for animals





Animals are not commodities and have the right to freedom

We are an anonymous group that does 4 important things

1. Buying sick animals from zoos and providing medical care, then keeping them freely in a 3-hectare sanctuary

2. Buying rare animals from the black market and smugglers, then releasing them into the wild

3. Caring for disabled and abandoned animals with an experienced medical team

4. Building water fountains in the deserts for animals that lack water in their habitat

But unfortunately this year our team faced a major setback, which was the destruction of the sanctuary due to the construction of a mine

Unfortunately, we do not have the budget to build a sanctuary and medical equipment and buy animals, and the only hope left in our hearts is the financial donations of those who always think like us and believe that animals are not commodities and belong to the environment

You can help the right to life of animals and birds even with one dollar, although the main message of our group is to remain anonymous, which has led us to use crypto to build a new sanctuary, and repost this message on your social networks as much as you can so that the environment is free Let's provide a defect for our children..

We love animals and swear to God Almighty to do our best to protect them

Tether wallet address for this great cause





0xc880e65ccc12dc709b84ba13804fec06ef23883b