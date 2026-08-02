Help Build a Safe Home for My Autistic Daughter Ni

My name is Mitica, I am a father of 5 children living in Malta.





My youngest daughter is Nicole, 8 years old, autistic, non-verbal. She is a beautiful soul but life here is killing us.





We pay 1400€ rent for a small apartment. Malta is too noisy, too crowded, too expensive for a child like Nicole. She needs a quiet garden, space to run, peace.





We dream to return to Romania and build a small house for her. A safe home with a garden where she can be free.





The goal of 150,000€ is for:

- A small piece of land in Romania

- A simple 3-bedroom house

- A garden and fence for Nicole to be safe





Every euro, every share brings us closer to home.





Please help us bring Nicole home. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!





God bless you!

Mitica & Family