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Help Build a New Legacy in Clothing Design

Goal$250,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJason McNeil

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jason McNeil

Help Build a New Legacy in Clothing Design

For more than 20 years, this vision has been a work in progress.

What began as an idea evolved through years of learning, setbacks, financial challenges, redesigns, research, and persistence. There were moments when progress was measured in inches rather than miles, but the vision never disappeared.

While many projects are built in months, this one has been shaped over decades.

The goal has always been bigger than creating products. The mission is to build a lasting luxury house founded on craftsmanship, quality, innovation, and timeless design—a brand that can stand for generations rather than seasons.

Over the last two decades, countless hours have been invested into studying design, business structures, manufacturing, branding, intellectual property, luxury markets, and product development. Every challenge became part of the education needed to move the vision forward.

Today, that vision is closer than ever to becoming reality.

This campaign was created to help fund the next phase of development and bring the first collections and concepts to life.

Funds raised will help support:

• Product design and engineering

• Prototype development

• Manufacturing preparation

• Intellectual property protection

• Brand development and infrastructure

• Website and digital platform creation

• Marketing and launch preparation

This is not simply about launching a company.

It is about completing a journey that has been more than 20 years in the making.

It is about proving that persistence matters, that long-term vision has value, and that great things can still be built through determination, discipline, and faith.

Every contribution, regardless of size, helps move this project one step closer to reality.

If you choose to support this campaign, you are becoming part of the foundation of something that has survived two decades of obstacles and continues moving forward.

The journey is not finished.

In many ways, it is just beginning.

Thank you for believing in the power of persistence, craftsmanship, and long-term vision.

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