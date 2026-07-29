Help Build a Mission House for Mission Work.

Help Build a Mission House for the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nkurakan, Ghana





A Place for Worship, Discipleship, and Community Transformation





Greetings in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.





My name is Pastor Isaac Awuah Nkansah, and I am currently serving the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nkurakan, Ghana. God has placed before us a wonderful opportunity and responsibility: to build a mission house that will support ministry, discipleship, evangelism, and community outreach for hundreds of people in our area.





Our congregation and ministry serve approximately 400 people, many of whom come from economically challenged backgrounds. Despite financial limitations, the faith and commitment of our members remain strong. We believe that a mission house will become a center of hope, spiritual growth, counseling, prayer, youth development, and community service.





By God's grace, we already have land available for the project. The next step is to raise the funds necessary to begin construction.





Project Goal

We are seeking to raise $45,000 to construct the mission house.





The funds will be used for:

We have began with the project and we are at the footing stage that we need your help to complete it.





- Building materials

- Roofing

- Doors and windows

- Electrical and plumbing installations

- Interior finishing

- Basic furnishings





Why This Project Matters

The mission house will:





- Provide accommodation and support for ministry workers

- Strengthen evangelistic efforts in the community

- Create a meeting place for discipleship and leadership training

- Support youth and family ministries

- Serve as a center for prayer, counseling, and outreach





This project is not only about constructing a building. It is about creating a lasting ministry resource that will impact lives for generations.





How You Can Help

Your contribution, regardless of size, will bring us closer to completing this vision.





- $25 helps purchase basic building materials.

- $100 contributes toward construction costs.

- $500 supports a significant portion of a project phase.

- Any amount moves us closer to completion.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign with friends, family, churches, and organizations that may be interested in supporting God's work in Nkurakan, Ghana.





Our Commitment





We are committed to transparency and accountability. Regular updates, photos, and progress reports will be shared with supporters as construction advances.





Thank you for partnering with us. We believe that together we can establish a mission house that will serve as a beacon of faith, hope, and service in Nkurakan and beyond.





May God richly bless you.





Pastor Isaac Awuah Nkansah

Seventh-day Adventist Church

Nkurakan, Ghana