Help build a house that is livable.

An unknown stream flows through the green hills of Khagrachari. Sidhu and his wife Michiko live in a small hut made of bamboo and thatch on the slopes of that hill. No matter how pleasant the mountain weather is, the life of this elderly couple, who are tired with age, is surrounded by deep crisis today.

Family: Sidhu and Michiko have not had any children for a long time. This childless couple is at the end of their lives and is only each other's companion.

Broken house and difficult days: A few days ago, a Kalbaisakhi storm in the hills destroyed their only shelter, the hut. Their body's strength has run out due to age, so it has become impossible for them to rebuild the house on their own.

Food crisis: In addition to the difficulty of repairing the house, it has now become almost impossible for them to get their two meals a day. There is no rice stored at home, and Sidhu no longer has the physical strength to go to the mountains to work.

​"They can't say anything to anyone. They just stare at the misty mountains in the distance—if some kind person can extend a helping hand."

​In this difficult situation, Sidhu and Michiko have made a heartfelt appeal to the wealthy and compassionate people of society. Without a place to lay their heads and some food, they may not be able to survive in their old age.