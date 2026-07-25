Help Build a Fresh Start

Our Story





There are moments in life when God places something so deep in your heart that you can’t ignore it. That’s exactly how Fresh Start began.

It didn’t start with a building, a stage, or even a church service. It started with a burden.

A burden for people who had been overlooked. For those carrying shame, addiction, brokenness, depression, anxiety, family struggles, and hopelessness. A burden for people who felt like they didn’t belong anywhere. We couldn’t shake the feeling that there were people all around us searching for hope, and God was calling us to do something about it.

So we simply opened our home.





Week after week, people gathered around our table. We shared meals, worshiped together, opened God’s Word, prayed together, and watched Him do what only He can do.

Over that year, we witnessed marriages begin to heal. We saw people surrender their lives to Jesus. We watched individuals experience freedom from addiction and strongholds that had held them captive for years. We celebrated baptisms, answered prayers, restored relationships, and people discovering that their past did not define their future.





We laughed together. We cried together. We carried one another’s burdens. We became family.





Those gatherings reminded us that God isn’t looking for perfect people He’s looking for willing people.





As more and more people began coming, our home simply couldn’t hold everyone God was sending. It became clear that the Lord was asking us to take another step of faith.





That’s when Fresh Start Cleveland was born.

Fresh Start Cleveland isn’t just another church gathering. It is an outreach ministry with one purpose, to introduce people to Jesus and help them take their next step in following Him.





Our heart has always been simple: to reach the lost, love the broken, disciple believers, and make Jesus known throughout our community.





Every Sunday, people walk through our doors carrying stories we may never fully know. Some are battling addiction. Some are grieving. Some are struggling in their marriages. Others have walked away from church because of hurt or rejection. Many simply need someone to love them and remind them that God has not given up on them.





We believe no one is too far gone.





We believe every person deserves to hear the Gospel.





We believe every life can be transformed by the power of Jesus Christ.





And we’ve watched Him do it over and over again.





From the very beginning, we made a commitment that we would never pressure people to give. During the year we met in our home, we never took an offering. God faithfully provided everything we needed, and He continues to do so today.





But as we’ve stepped out in faith, the ministry has grown.





Growth brings opportunity but it also brings responsibility.





Today, every week we provide food and drinks because we believe sharing a meal helps build genuine community. We rent the facility where we gather. We purchase outreach materials, Bibles, and resources that help us share the Gospel beyond Sunday evenings. We help meet practical needs whenever we’re able, because ministry doesn’t stop when the service ends.

And we’re believing for even more.





Our prayer is that one day God will provide a permanent home for Fresh Start Cleveland a place that can serve our community throughout the week, become a hub for outreach, and continue pointing people to Jesus for generations to come.





We firmly believe that where God guides, He provides.





His provision has carried us every step of this journey.





At the same time, we recognize a biblical truth: God often chooses to provide through the generosity of His people. Throughout Scripture, He invited ordinary people to partner in extraordinary work. We believe that is still true today.





That’s why we’re asking.





Not because we’re worried.





Not because God isn’t faithful.





But because we want to invite others to become part of what He is doing.





When you give to Fresh Start Cleveland, you’re doing far more than helping cover expenses.





You’re helping place a meal in front of someone who needed to know they’re welcome.





You’re helping create an environment where someone may hear the Gospel for the very first time.





You’re helping provide resources that point people to Christ.





You’re helping us reach families, serve our community, and carry the hope of Jesus beyond the walls of our gathering.





Most importantly, you’re investing in lives that will spend eternity with Jesus because someone chose to say “yes.”





We truly believe that eternity will reveal stories we’ll never fully know on this side of heaven stories of people whose lives were forever changed because someone chose to partner with the mission.





If you believe in what God is doing through Fresh Start Cleveland, we invite you to prayerfully consider becoming a financial partner with us.

Whether your gift is large or small, every dollar helps us continue reaching people with the hope of Jesus Christ.





Thank you for believing in this vision.

Thank you for praying for us.

Thank you for standing with us.

Together, let’s continue helping people discover that NO ONE IS TOO FAR GONE FOR A Fresh Start.