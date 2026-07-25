Help Build a Church at The Emiliani Project

Ashley and I have been traveling to Colombia to volunteer with The Emiliani Project since 2018. It's where we met, so this place has always held a special place in our hearts.

In 2023, The Emiliani Project opened a new children's home that is now home to 30 incredible kids. Many of them have come from really difficult situations and have experienced more hardship than most of us can imagine.

This summer, we had the opportunity to help break ground on a new church. The children's home is located in the mountains of Colombia, nearly 8,000 feet above sea level, and there isn't a church in the surrounding community.

Our hope is that this church will become a place where the children and people in the community can come together, grow in their faith, and learn about Jesus.

If you'd like to be a part of this project, we'd be so grateful for your support. Every donation, will go toward helping make this church a reality. Thank you for helping us invest in something that we believe will impact lives for years to come.