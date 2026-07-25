Help Build a Christ-Centered Church in Ibeju-Lekki

Dear Friends,

We warmly invite you to become part of a mission that will impact lives for generations.

Our vision is to build a Christ-centered church in Ibeju-lekki Lagos—a place where people of all ages can gather to worship God, grow in faith, receive encouragement, and experience the love of Jesus Christ.

This church will serve as more than just a building. It will be a place of prayer, Bible teaching, worship, youth and children's ministry, community outreach, and practical support for families and individuals in need. We hope it will become a beacon of hope, faith, and compassion for the local community.

Building a church requires significant resources, and we cannot accomplish this vision alone. We humbly ask for your support. Every donation, whether large or small, brings us one step closer to opening the doors of this house of worship.

Your contribution will help provide:

Land or a worship facility Construction materials Chairs and furniture Sound and worship equipment Children's ministry resources Bibles and discipleship materials Community outreach programs

If you are unable to give financially, you can still support this mission by praying for us and sharing this campaign with your family, friends, church, and community.

"Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver." — 2 Corinthians 9:7

Thank you for your prayers, generosity, and partnership in helping establish a place where lives can be transformed through the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

May God richly bless you and your family.



