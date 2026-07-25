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Help build 24 hour Gym so I can support my family

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMiranda Richardson

Help build 24 hour Gym so I can support my family

East Side Indianapolis deserves better fitness options!

I’m raising money to open a clean, modern, 24/7 gym right here in our neighborhood — open literally 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

It will have a full workout area for everyone plus a dedicated women-only section for women’s empowerment, safety, and comfort. No more worrying about hours, dirty equipment, outdated machines, or gyms that trap you with crazy contracts. This one will be different — fresh, welcoming, and actually enjoyable.

We’re building a judge-free, body-positive space. Everyone is welcome to work on their own goals — whether you’re training to be the world’s strongest man and want GAINS, preparing for a triathlon, doing cardio, losing weight, bodybuilding, or just want a place to escape and feel good. It will feel like a nice escape with relaxing areas, unlike anything else around here. The East Side has great people but not enough uplifting, high-quality spots. This gym will be a bright, clean place we can all be proud of. Funds will help secure the space and get quality equipment so we can open soon. If you’re tired of the same old options and want something better for our community, please support and share! We already have clients and demand. Now we just want to scale into a full gym. Every donation helps bring this gym to life. Supporters will be thanked publicly and get updates as we grow. Bigger donors will be recognized as founding supporters of the East Side’s new community gym and earn exclusive perks when we open. Let’s build something amazing together. Thank you!


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