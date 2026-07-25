Help Buddy Walk Again

If you know me, then you know Buddy.

Buddy is 10 years old, and I've had him since he was just 3 months old. For nearly his entire life, I have trained him to be my service dog. He isn't just a dog—he is my lifeline, my best friend, my protector, and truly feels like my fourth child.

This past weekend, Buddy and I were camping, doing what we both love most. Buddy was running, playing, and enjoying every second of being outside. In true Buddy fashion, he gave it everything he had. Sadly, that joy ended in heartbreak.

Buddy suffered a serious back injury. The veterinarians have diagnosed him with a compressed disc, pinched nerves, and a slight spinal cord injury. Right now, he is unable to move anything from his hips down.

Seeing him like this has been absolutely devastating.

The good news is that the veterinarians believe Buddy has a chance to recover, but it will require extensive physical therapy, rehabilitation, and ongoing veterinary care. The road ahead is long, and the costs are far beyond what I can manage on my own.

As difficult as it is for me to ask for help, I'm asking today for Buddy.

Every donation—no matter how small—will go directly toward his medical care, rehabilitation, and giving him the best chance to walk again. If you're unable to donate, simply sharing Buddy's story would mean the world to us.

Buddy has spent nearly 10 years helping me every single day without ever asking for anything in return. Now it's my turn to do everything I can to help him.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your kindness, your prayers, your support, and for believing in Buddy.

Please help us give Buddy the chance to walk again.