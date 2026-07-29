Help Bubba Get the Surgery He Needs

Bubba has been a beloved member of our family for years. He's the kind of dog who greets everyone with a wagging tail, loves spending time with his people, and has brought us endless joy and companionship.

Recently, we received difficult news: Bubba has a tumor that needs to be surgically removed. While we're hopeful that surgery can give him the best chance at a comfortable and healthy future, the cost of the procedure, testing, anesthesia, and follow-up care is estimated to be around $5,000.

We're doing everything we can to provide Bubba with the care he needs, but the unexpected expense is more than we can manage on our own. That's why we're asking for help.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, will go directly toward Bubba's medical care. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends and family would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read Bubba's story and for helping us give him the chance he deserves.

With gratitude,

[Your Name]







