Help Bruno get his shots+Medicine

Hi, my name is Aleigha, aka Alex.

I'm fundraising for my puppy Bruno.





He needs mange medicine ASAP.





I thought I could save up myself to get his shots, licensing, Microchipping and Medicine, but I don't see that happening without funding.





Bruno is that age where he should be licensed, Microchipped and has had shots+medicine.





All the proceeds will go to microchipping, shots, licensing, and medicine for him.





Please share if you can't donate.

Excess funds will go to treats for Bruno.