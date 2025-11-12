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Help Brookshire’s fight A-Fib and Stroke

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJoseph Brookshire

Help Brookshire’s fight A-Fib and Stroke

Hi, my name is Joseph and I am reaching out to our community for my parents Joe and Natalie Brookshire. In February 2024, our lives changed completely when my father, Joe was diagnosed with Brady-tachycardia after a long fight with A-Fib. His heart stopped multiple times before they could install a ICD pacemaker.  Unfortunately, he has been back in A-Fib since March of this year and is once again facing cardio version and ablation surgery in the coming weeks and months ahead.

My mother, Natalie had two strokes on August 16th and 18th leaving her partially paralyzed on her left side. She has been in the Tallahassee Memorial hospital since August 17th fighting to regain her ability to walk and perform daily living skills. She will be transferred to a rehabilitation center soon through Gods mercy. 

My parents have always served their community, church, friends and family in any way they  could. Either through acts of service, meals, monetary donations, establishing schools for special needs children, providing fresh food to cancer patients, giving encouragement, volunteering. They now stand in need of 

Financial Support and Prayers. With mounting medical costs and economic pressure the past two years they have struggled to meet their daily living expenses and medical needs. In December of last year they lost their only means of job related income. Currently they cannot work and face mounting medical bills and daily living expenses. I am an adult living with high functioning Autism and mild seizure disorder and rely on their ability to get me to and from my minimum wage job. I work every hour I can to help out but it still comes very short of what we need to survive. We very humbly ask for your prayers and consideration.

Where the Money Goes:

We set a goal of $50,000 to cover immediate needs:

$40,000 for upcoming medical treatments / equipment.

$1,800 for essential travel and lodging during care.

$8,000 for basic household bills over the next three months.

How You Can Help:

Any amount you can spare would mean the world to them. If you cannot donate, please share this link with your friends, church group, or social media networks. Every prayer, share, and dollar means the world to our family. Thank you for your kindness and support.

Please donate through this app.

Checks or WalMart gift cards can be directly sent to 

Joe or Natalie Brookshire

P.O. Box 508 

Perry, Fl 32348


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