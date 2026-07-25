Help Bring the Next Catholic Joe Story to Life

Bring the Next Catholic Joe Story to Life





"One More Good Battle"





There comes a time in our lives when we begin to wonder:

Do I still have something meaningful to give? Is there one more good battle left for me to fight?

Many of us fathers wonder if we may have failed our families. Many young men and women don't know what a real man should be. Young people are searching for identity, purpose, and something worth living for. Marriages are struggling. Families are under tremendous pressure. Countless souls may never walk through the doors of a church, yet they are desperately searching for purpose and hope.





For too long, many Catholics have felt like we have been playing defense—apologizing for our beliefs, enduring criticism.





This is not the time to retreat!





Be proud of Jesus Christ! Be proud to be Catholic! Be a Catholic Joe Ambassador!





I am writing the next Catholic Joe book to give readers hope, to ignite them and put them on mission, to lead readers deeper into the heart of Christ and into the loving arms of the Father.





It is through story that many will encounter truth, beauty, and the love of God. Catholic Joe: Superhero is currently under review to be put into a movie series (like the Chosen).





We need $15,000 per month to complete the manuscript, editing, artwork, design, production, printing, and launch. We are hoping to get the initial manuscript completed in the next 4 months with another 2 months for editing. Printing will commence immediately after that.





Become a Founding Supporter





Signed Preorder — $50

One signed and numbered first-edition copy

Early campaign and publication updates





Book Ambassador — $250

Two signed and numbered first-edition copies to keep or share

Early access to selected chapters





Mission Partner — $1,000

Four signed and numbered first-edition copies

Two invitations to the official launch celebration

Private behind-the-scenes updates

Early access to chapters, artwork, and story developments





Founding Patron — $5,000

All Mission Partner benefits

Ten signed and numbered first-edition copies

Four invitations to the official launch celebration

Prominent recognition in the book and campaign materials

Private Founding Patron updates from the author





Legacy Sponsor — $10,000+

All Founding Patron benefits

Recognition as a Legacy Sponsor of the book

A character named in your honor or in honor of someone you choose, subject to creative suitability and the author’s final approval

A personal presentation or private gathering with the author

Special recognition during the official book launch





Presenting Mission Sponsor — $25,000+

A limited number of customized partnerships are available for individuals, families, foundations, and organizations wishing to make a transformational contribution.

Presenting Mission Sponsors will receive all benefits listed above, along with a customized recognition and participation package developed personally with the author.









For Founding Patron, Legacy Sponsor, or Presenting Mission Sponsor opportunities, contact: catholicjoesuperhero@gmail.com or call me on my cell.