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Help Bring “The Mechanics of Covenant" to life.

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$1,430 USD

Fundraiser created byJared Cheshire

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jared Cheshire

Help Bring “The Mechanics of Covenant" to life.

Help Bring “The Design, Function, and Repair of this Thing We Call Marriage” Volume 1 of "The Mechanics of Covenant" book series to Life.


Jared Cheshire of Restoring The Kingdom is a passionate teacher of Scripture who has already blessed many with his first book, Legalism vs Lawfulness. Now he is ready to release Volume I of a powerful new series called “The Mechanics of Covenant”.


The title of this foundational book is:

The Design, Function, and Repair of this Thing We Call Marriage


This is “milk of the Word” teaching, clear, practical, and deeply rooted in Scripture, designed to strengthen marriages, families, and our walk with YHWH.


What the Book Covers


The book is divided into four life-giving parts:

• Part 1: The Sacred Order of Love Explores how love flows in covenant relationships, like a circulatory system, within the beautiful hierarchy YHWH designed.

• Part 2: Covenant and Betrothal Presents marriage as a living picture of our covenant with Yeshua, beautifully illustrated through the biblical feasts.

• Part 3: Headship and Head Covering Draws directly from 1 Corinthians 11 and the Torah, explaining how men are called to relate to Messiah and how women are called to relate to their husbands — with clarity, honor, and biblical authority.

• Part 4: Reclaiming Household Order Provides practical, step-by-step guidance for men to walk righteously and lead with strength, and for women to walk humbly before their husbands as unto YHWH.


This is not just another marriage book. It is a restoration manual helping husbands, wives, and families return to YHWH’s original design for covenant relationship.


Why This Matters


In a time when marriage is under attack and so many homes are in chaos, this book offers hope, clarity, and biblical repair. It equips men to lead as Yeshua leads and women to respond with the honor Scripture calls for. Readers of Legalism vs Lawfulness have already been strengthened by Jared Cheshire’s teaching style, straightforward, Scripture-saturated, and full of practical wisdom.


How You Can Help


Publishing this book requires funds for professional editing, cover design, formatting, printing the first run, and getting it into the hands of those who need it most. Every donation, whether $5, $25, $100, or more, moves us closer to releasing this timely message.


Your support will help restore marriages, strengthen families, and point people back to the covenant-keeping YHWH.


If you feel led to support this project, please give whatever YHWH puts on your heart. Even if you can’t give financially, your prayers and sharing this campaign would be deeply appreciated.


Thank you for standing with Jared Cheshire of Restoring The Kingdom, a Forge Media Group partner, as we seek to advance the Kingdom through clear, courageous, and covenantal teaching.


Any Excess funds raised beyond the necessary expenses will be donated to the Work of Kingdom Restoration.

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