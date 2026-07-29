Help Bring Ronald Home





Help Us Raise $30,000 for Legal Fees and Case Expenses

Our family is reaching out to ask for your support in a matter that has deeply affected our lives.

Ronald Cromartie was convicted of a crime under circumstances that we firmly believe resulted in the wrong verdict. After reviewing key aspects of his case, our family remains committed to pursuing every legal avenue available to seek justice and overturn this conviction.

The legal process is complex, lengthy, and expensive. To continue this fight, we must secure experienced legal representation, obtain court records, conduct case reviews, and cover the many expenses associated with post-conviction relief efforts.

Our Goal: $30,000

Funds raised will help cover:

• Attorney fees and legal representation

• Court filing fees and case documentation

• Investigation and evidence review expenses

• Expert consultations when necessary

• Travel and administrative costs related to the case

• Family support expenses while pursuing justice

Why Your Support Matters

Every contribution, regardless of size, helps move us one step closer to obtaining a fair review of Ronald's case. Your support not only provides financial assistance but also gives our family hope during an incredibly difficult journey.

Justice should never be determined by a family's financial ability to fight for it. We believe Ronald deserves the opportunity to have his case fully reviewed and heard.

How You Can Help

Donate any amount you can. Share this fundraiser with your family, friends, church, and community. Keep Ronald and our family in your prayers.

Together, we can help ensure that every avenue for justice is pursued.

Thank you for your generosity, support, and belief in fairness.

With gratitude,

The Cromartie Family

"Bring Ronald Home Where He Belongs."









"A conviction impacts more than one person it affects an entire family. We are asking our community to stand with us as we fight for a second chance, a fair review, and the pursuit for release of Ronald Cromartie."



