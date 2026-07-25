Help Bring Our Friend Home

Our dear friend is a hardworking young man from Colorado whose life changed in an instant while traveling through Iowa on his way to Illinois. During a traffic stop, law enforcement discovered marijuana in his vehicle, and he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge.





Because he is from out of state, the court set a bond that is far beyond what he or his loved ones can afford. While his case moves through the legal process, he has been sitting in jail, separated from his family, friends, and the life he has worked hard to build.





We understand that everyone has different opinions about marijuana and the legal system. This campaign is not about arguing the facts of the case or excusing poor decisions. It is about showing compassion for someone who deserves the opportunity to return home while resolving a misdemeanor charge through the courts.





No one expects to find themselves in a situation like this, and the emotional and financial burden has been overwhelming. Every day he remains in custody is another day away from his support system, his responsibilities, and the chance to move forward.





We are asking for your help raising funds to cover his bond and the legal expenses that come with defending himself. Any amount, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with your friends, family, and community would mean the world to us.





Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support during this difficult time. We are hopeful that, with your help, our friend can return home and face the legal process with the support of the people who care about him.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with him.