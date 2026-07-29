Help bring our boy home

My name is Naomi, and I am reaching out for help during the most difficult time of my life. Just days after Child Protective Services closed a case against us, they returned and removed our 3-year-old son from our home without a warrant or any new evidence. The accusations they acted on were from a year prior, and we had just been cleared. Now, our little boy—who has never been away from his mom or dad before—is suddenly gone, and our family is shattered.





I am a stay-at-home mom, and my son has always been by my side. This sudden separation is traumatizing him, and we are desperate to bring him home where he belongs. We believe this removal was unlawful, and we know that situations like ours are happening to families every day. It’s heartbreaking to think that loving families can be torn apart so easily, and we are determined to fight for our son’s return.





We urgently need help to cover the costs of legal representation. Every dollar raised will go directly toward hiring an attorney who can help us navigate the legal system and advocate for our family. Even the smallest donation is a step closer to bringing our baby boy home. If you can help, please know how much it means to us. Your support gives us hope and strength to keep fighting for our family. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.



