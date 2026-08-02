Help bring our baby girl home.

Our baby girl has been in the NICU for 10 weeks, and my family and I have been through a lot in this process. God is still faithful through these trials, and our daughter had a surgery that was a great success, however she still needs to come home with some equipment to thrive.





Our insurance doesn't cover the rental equipment we need to bring her home, or the subsequent nurse visits we'll need at home too.





Thank you for praying, taking the time to read, and considering a donation.





The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.