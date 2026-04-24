Help Bring Nautical Faith Home

Many of our family and friends know that we have made our boat, Nautical Faith, our home. We are now working toward bringing her closer to our family in Alabama so we can be surrounded by the people we love most.





The journey from South Carolina to Alabama is a long one, and there are several expenses and repairs that need to be completed before we can safely make the trip. Fuel, maintenance, safety equipment, navigation needs, and other essential boat improvements all add up quickly.





We are humbly asking for help as we prepare Nautical Faith for this journey home. Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward making our boat safe, reliable, and ready for the trip.





If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us. We appreciate every prayer, share, and contribution as we work to bring Nautical Faith closer to home and family.





Thank you for being part of our journey and helping us keep the faith as we navigate this next chapter.





With love and gratitude,





Valerie & James

Nautical Faith