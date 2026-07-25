Help bring my sister home!!

Help Bring My Sister and Her Family Home to Spokane

Many of you know that my sister has been trying desperately to get back home to Spokane to help care for our mom, whose health has been declining.

While trying to be there for our mom, my sister's husband's health has also taken a serious turn. He has been living with congestive heart failure for the past four years, and his condition has progressively worsened. Over the past week, he has been in and out of the emergency room, becoming increasingly weak and dizzy, passing out, and experiencing significantly worsening bleeding.

My sister has been working as a caregiver in Tennessee, but because of her husband's declining health and the need to care for their children who are on the spectrum and need additional support, she has had to reduce her work to only two days a week. She cannot leave her children home alone while trying to care for her husband or take him to the emergency room.

She is only one person and can only do so much, especially without a support system nearby.

They desperately need to make the long trip from Tennessee back to Spokane, where family can help support them through this difficult time. They currently have about $2,000 saved, but need approximately $3,000 more to make the journey safely.

Because of her husband's health, we are planning to use a U-Haul U-Box or moving container rather than having him drive a large moving truck across the country. I will be receiving the funds on behalf of my sister and will use them to arrange and pay for the moving container, schedule and pay for hotel stays along their route, and provide funds for gas, food, and other necessary travel expenses.

We are asking for help getting them home before her husband's health declines even further. Any donation, no matter how small, would mean so much. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser could help us reach our goal.

Thank you so much to everyone who has supported, prayed, shared, or helped in any way. We are truly grateful.

Our goal is to raise $3,000 to help bring my sister and her family safely home to Spokane.



