Help Bring My Husband Home From ICE Detention

My husband, Woudmael Bauge, has been detained by ICE for almost 9 months despite coming to the United States legally through the CBP One process. He was inspected, paroled, and even has a valid work permit through 2029. He should have a chance at obtaining a green card and building a future with his family, but instead we have been torn apart.





Since his detention, our lives have completely fallen apart. Our son is almost 1 year old and has not seen his father since he was only 3 months old. Watching my baby grow up without his dad has been heartbreaking. I am struggling to keep a roof over our heads while paying bills, caring for our child alone, and trying to fight for my husband’s freedom.





We are now on the verge of losing our home. His mother is also suffering deeply from the emotional pain of this separation. No family should have to go through this.





My husband has experienced harsh treatment while detained, and we strongly feel Haitian immigrants are being treated unfairly and differently compared to others. We are desperately trying to raise funds for legal expenses, including filing a habeas corpus lawsuit for his prolonged detention, immigration attorney costs, housing bills, food, transportation, and basic survival for our family during this crisis.





Every donation, share, and prayer means everything to us. Even if you cannot donate, please help us by sharing our story. We just want our family reunited and our son to finally have his father home again.





Thank you for standing with us during the hardest time of our lives.