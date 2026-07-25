Help Bring My Grandpa to Safety: Life-Saving Care

My grandpa, a pillar of strength and love in our family, has always been there for us. He’s given so much—supporting us through every challenge. Now, he needs us. After a devastating car accident, he’s been left without the basic medical care he needs in . At 70 years old, he is frail—unable to even sit in a proper chair, let alone receive vital monitoring for his heart, his weight, his health. He just had a surgery, but without specialized care and equipment, he’s deteriorating quickly. He can’t afford the medicines he needs, and the medical bills in are overwhelming. I’m starting this fundraiser behind his back because he never believed anyone would help. But I know there is kindness out there. Every small donation could bring him closer to life-saving care in Canada. Please, if you can, help me bring him here before it’s too late. I believe in the goodness of people, and I hope we can make this miracle happen together. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.





I know time is critical—every day counts, and we need to arrange his transfer as soon as possible. Please, if you can, donate or share this campaign today—your support might be the lifeline we need before it’s too late.







