Help Bring My Friend Home!

When 23-year-old Taylor welcomed her first baby, she assumed her extreme fatigue, severe back pain, and massive swelling were just normal postpartum symptoms. After months of dismissing warning signs as common aches, she was suddenly diagnosed with Stage 4 blood cancer.

Her doctors told her it was an emergency and she needed chemotherapy immediately, before she even had time to process the diagnosis or consider her future fertility.

Please help to get my friend the treatment she need, in Jesus name we pray, Amen🙏🏽💙.