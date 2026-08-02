Help bring my father home

My father was a kind and loving man who always made sure my siblings and I were well cared for. He spent three years living in the United States, working hard to provide for our family and build a better life. When he decided to return to Africa, we hoped he would enjoy time with loved ones and reconnect with his roots.





Shortly after arriving in Africa, my father fell very sick. We did everything we could to treat him, and for a brief moment, he seemed to get better. But after three weeks, his organs began to fail, and he went into a coma for two days. He came out of it, but just two days later, we received a call that he had suffered a heart attack. Despite the efforts of those caring for him, he could not be saved. He has now been in the mortuary for three months, and our family is struggling to bring him home for a proper burial.





I am seeking financial support to cover travel expenses, burial costs, and rites so I can honor my father and give him the farewell he deserves. Your help will bring closure to our family and allow us to celebrate his memory. Any contribution, no matter the size, is deeply appreciated. Thank you for your kindness and support.