Help Bring My Boys Home

Help Me Bring My Children Home

My name is Jazzmine, and I am a single mother fighting the hardest battle of my life—the fight to reunite with my two young sons.

After a medical emergency involving my three-year-old son, who accidentally ingested an edible that another adult admitted leaving within his reach without my knowledge, my world was turned upside down. My son was hospitalized in critical condition, and while I was focused on saving his life, both of my children were removed from my care.

Since then, I have done everything that has been asked of me. I have completed assessments, parenting classes, complied with drug testing, attended every court hearing, and continued to cooperate throughout the process. Despite my efforts, I am still fighting to bring my boys home.

I believe inaccurate information has been presented during my case, and I am seeking legal representation that I trust to fully present the evidence and advocate for my family. Because of this, I am trying to raise $2,500 to hire a new attorney.

Every dollar raised will go directly toward legal fees and expenses related to my custody case. My goal is simple: to reunite with my children and give them the safe, loving home they have always known.

If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would mean just as much. Every share helps spread my story and brings me one step closer to bringing my children home.

Thank you for your kindness, your support, and your prayers during the most difficult time of my life.