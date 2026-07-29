Help Bring My Babies Home

Seven years ago, my life changed forever when my two baby girls were taken into DCF custody. I reached out for help because my electricity was off, hoping for support, but instead, due to the lack of family support and the electric being shut off, my daughters were taken from me. I fought for three long years to get them back, completing my case plan and overcoming every disadvantage stacked against me. When my primary case worker passed away from COVID, the agency immediately pushed for termination of my parental rights. At the time, I was pregnant with my son, who just turned four. The agency wanted to take him too, and even changed my last visit date for my girls without telling me. I never got to see them that last time.





My son and I lived in an abandoned house, and I suffered from postpartum depression for the first three years of his life. The grief was overwhelming, and I decided to move to a new city with no plan and little money, following my spirit. We arrived in Jacksonville in March 2025 and were homeless for the entire year. Last month, I moved into my first apartment, and now I am stable. I have started a candle business, making and selling handcrafted, hand-poured scented candles. I know there is still hope to bring my daughters home. The foster parents who were set to adopt my girls changed their mind after my rights were terminated. I just need my babies to know that I did try to fight. They were taken at 1.5 years and 3 years of age, and are now 8 and 10. The last time I saw them was in 2022.





I am asking for your support to help me reunite my family. The funds will help cover lawyer and court fees, and provide beds for my daughters if they are able to return home. Your kindness will help me fight for my daughters and show them that I never gave up. Any help you can give means the world to us.