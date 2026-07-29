Help bring LunaLove home

Hello all.









I am raising money to bring my Medical Alert Dog to me since I don't drive and can't travel alone due to multiple dangerous medical disabilities. My friend was going to take me,but got into an accident and my backup buddy's car isn't road ready. The date my Luna is due home is May 23rd 2026.









The amount for Luna to be brought all the way to me in Columbia sc (from Broxton ga)$350,for her to be brought halfway to me in Statesboro ga it's $250. I'd like her to be bought all the way to me just to make it easier and this way I won't be too far from my hospital or doctors office. I am also taking donations for anything doggy related and service dog related. She's a puppy so she's a Service dog in training for Type 1 diabetes, Anxiety,PTSD&seizures.





If you'd be so kind to donate,every little bit helps.I also appreciate sharing if this campaign.