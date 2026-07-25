Help Bring Jose Home to His Family

Hello, my name is Jennifer, and I am reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for help for my husband, Jose.





Jose has been detained by ICE, and our family is facing one of the most difficult times we’ve ever experienced. We have two children who miss their dad every single day, and they don’t understand why he can’t come home. Watching them struggle with his absence has been heartbreaking.





Jose is a loving husband, a devoted father, and a hardworking man who has always done everything he could to provide for our family. His detention has left us with unexpected legal expenses and financial hardship while we fight to keep our family together.





We are raising funds to help cover the cost of an immigration attorney, legal fees, travel expenses, and essential household bills while Jose is unable to be with us. Every donation, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to getting the legal support we need and gives our family hope during this difficult time.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing our story. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean more to us than words can express.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with our family and helping us fight to bring Jose home to his children.





With love and gratitude,

[Jennifer]



