Help bring Jerleen Patterson Nelson home

Our beloved grandmother, Jerleen Patterson Nelson, is 71 years old and has been incarcerated in South Carolina since November 1, 1980. She was a young woman at the time of her conviction and has now spent more than 45 years behind bars.

Over those decades, Jerleen has worked tirelessly to improve herself and help others. On October 1, 1985, she earned a vocational certificate. Since January 9, 1990, she has served as a literacy tutor, helping fellow incarcerated individuals learn to read, write, and improve their educational opportunities. For more than 35 years, she has dedicated her time to uplifting others.

Jerleen’s next parole hearing is scheduled for August 27, 2027. Our family believes her decades of rehabilitation, personal growth, and service deserve to be fully presented and considered.

We are raising funds to retain an experienced parole attorney and cover expenses related to her parole preparation, including:

• Attorney fees

• Record collection and review

• Parole hearing preparation

• Supporting documentation and evaluations

• Other legal expenses related to her case

We understand the seriousness of her conviction and are not asking anyone to excuse the past. We are asking for support in ensuring that a woman who has spent over four decades working toward rehabilitation has a fair opportunity to present her case.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will help. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Jerleen and our family in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and belief in second chances.



