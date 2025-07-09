Help Bring Hope and Healing to Glenn County!

Help Build Anchor and Bloom: Bringing Hope and Healing to Glenn County





Every woman deserves the opportunity to rebuild her life in a safe, loving, and supportive environment. Anchor and Bloom was created with that mission in mind.





Anchor and Bloom is a faith-based recovery and transitional living program designed to help women overcome addiction, homelessness, trauma, domestic violence, and other life challenges. Our goal is to provide more than just a place to stay—we want to offer a place where women can heal emotionally, spiritually, and practically as they work toward lasting independence.





Today, women in Glenn County who need this type of comprehensive support often have to leave their families, jobs, children, and community to find services elsewhere because there are very limited local options. Our vision is to change that by creating a place where women can receive the care and support they need without having to leave the county they call home.





Anchor and Bloom will provide a beautiful, peaceful home where women can receive mentorship, recovery support, life-skills training, employment assistance, financial education, and spiritual encouragement while surrounded by a caring community. We believe that with the right support, every woman has the ability to write a new chapter filled with hope and purpose.





We also have a long-term vision of developing a companion dog boarding and pet care business. This business will generate sustainable income to help support the program while providing meaningful job training and employment opportunities for residents as they transition to independent living.

Your donation will help us:

-Purchase a property in Glenn County that can serve women in need.

-Create a safe, welcoming, and comfortable home.

-Furnish bedrooms and common living spaces.

-Provide food, household essentials, and recovery program materials.

-Develop educational and life-skills programs.

-Build our future dog boarding facility to help make Anchor and Bloom financially sustainable.





By investing in Anchor and Bloom, you’re investing in the future of Glenn County. You’re helping create a resource that can keep families together, reduce homelessness, support recovery, and give women the opportunity to rebuild their lives close to home.





No gift is too small. Whether you give $10 or $10,000, every contribution brings us one step closer to opening our doors and changing lives.

If you’re unable to donate, you can still make a tremendous difference by sharing our story with your friends, family, church, and community.





Thank you for believing that hope can be restored, lives can be transformed, and every woman deserves the opportunity to bloom.





“We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure.” — Hebrews 6:19





Together, we can bring lasting hope, healing, and new beginnings to the women of Glenn County.