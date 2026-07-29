Help bring Hope after loss and blessing.

Urgent Update: 06/17/2026: Inconceivably, we have lost baby Luna and she has gone to rest. Baby Nora is in the Nicu. We now are seeking funds to cover care cost for Nora and funds to lay baby Luna to rest <3 Please share- even if its $1. Everything helps. All funds go to help this family in this tragic loss that no parent should have to feel.





Urgent Update: 06/16/2026, the babies are being emergency delivered via c section due to complications with baby A. They are a month early and this family is in desperate need of help to cover costs of unexpected c-section and baby items. Please share . Please donate. Thank you and GOD bless! Please pray for safety and good health of mother and babies <3





My brother and his fiancée have always been self-reliant, but life has thrown them more challenges than anyone should face. After enduring two super typhoons, multiple earthquakes, and a volcanic eruption, their small store—their only source of income—is barely surviving. On top of that, global events have made it even harder to survive.





Amidst this chaos, they received the incredible news that they are expecting twin baby girls. These precious little lives are a beacon of hope, but they also bring new fears and financial pressures. We are raising funds to help cover hospital bills, pregnancy care, and personal necessities and bills. Every donation, no matter how small, will make a difference.





Please like, comment, and share this post to help us reach more people. Your support means the world to them as they prepare for this new chapter. Thank you for standing with us in these difficult times.