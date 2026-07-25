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Help Bring Home an Autism Service Dog (+ Raffle!)

Goal$3,700 USD
Raised$540 USD

Fundraiser created byMarrina Perry

Fundraiser funds will be received by Marrina Perry

Help Bring Home an Autism Service Dog (+ Raffle!)

Our daughter Amiyah is 8 years old and has Level 3 Autism Spectrum Disorder. One of the greatest challenges we face every day is something called elopement. This is when a child leaves the safety of their caregiver or environment without warning and wanders away. For Amiyah, this happens in a matter of seconds.

She has run from us in our own yard, at parks, in parking lots, libraries, stores, and other public places. She also has a very strong propensity to run towards bodies of water. She doesn't understand the dangers around her, and because she is nonverbal, she cannot call out for help if she becomes separated from us or hurt.

When Amiyah runs, we have to react immediately. That means sprinting after her, sometimes through busy parking lots or crowded public places, while also trying to ensure my other young children are safe. As any parent can imagine, those moments are terrifying. Every outing requires constant vigilance, and despite our best efforts, there is always the fear that one unexpected moment could become a tragedy.

We've done everything we can to help keep her safe. She wears a GPS tracker whenever we leave home, and she sleeps in a Safety Sleeper bed at night to prevent her from wandering while everyone is asleep. These measures have been invaluable, but they cannot prevent every dangerous situation.

Recently, we have been in contact with a local organization, K9s for Kids. A litter of German Shepherd puppies was recently born. The puppies will be evaluated, matched with the child they are best suited to serve, and then go home with their new family at 8 weeks old. (www.k9sforkids.com)

Once the funds are raised and Amiyah is matched with a pup, our family will begin a year-long training journey with weekly training through the organization. This isn't simply getting a dog, but rather welcoming a highly trained partner whose purpose is to help keep Amiyah safe. The dog will be trained in search and rescue, tracking, and other tasks specifically designed to help children with autism, providing an additional layer of safety, support, and independence.

The total cost of the program is $7500, which is due before the puppy goes home with its child. Unfortunately, autism service dogs are not covered by insurance.

Asking for help doesn't come easily, but we know that God often provides through the generosity of His people. We are trusting Him to provide exactly what is needed and praying that, if it is His will, He has already chosen the perfect puppy for Amiyah.

If you feel led to support our family, we would be so grateful. Every gift, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to bringing home a service dog that could truly change our daughter's life.

If you aren't able to give, we would be incredibly thankful if you would share this fundraiser and pray with us. Please pray for wisdom throughout this process, for the right puppy to be matched with Amiyah, and for God's continued protection over her.

If you would prefer to donate directly to avoid processing fees, you are welcome to use:

• Venmo: @marrinae

• PayPal: @marrinae

• Cash App: $AlanPerry93

Thank you for loving our family, praying for us, and walking alongside us on this journey. We can't wait to share updates with you and, Lord willing, introduce you to Amiyah's future service dog.


*We have also added a raffle! See updates for more info.

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