Help Bring Him Home To Die

My brother, Claude lives in Stocktom, California. He was riding his bike to the grocery store and he fell and hit his head. He was rushed to a level 5 trauma center where the doctors found 7 brain tumors and 4 tumors on his lungs. He's dying and our elderly mother wants her son to come home and see her one more time. She's 87 and he's been away for 10 years and after his wife died he's been going through rough times. He was an iron worker and worked all his adult life. And now he has nothing.

We want to bring him home, by car with a few sleep overs on the way back. The money we need is for the expenses to travel the 2/ 1/2 days it will take to get there and the trip back including car rental, gas, food, lodging, and basic medical supplies. We are asking for your help. Please help us give an elderly mother the

last days with her first born. He's currently hospitalized and he's unable to walk and clean himself due to a stroke as a result of the fall. If 6000 people will give $1 a person, then we can make the trip from Mississippi to California without strain. My son and I are planning to do the driving.