Help bring her babies home

I have a friend thats goin through a rough time in life an wad pretty much left on the streets with her 2 children under 7. Her son has fragile x syndrome, autistic, adhd an has a cyst on his spine. She was tryn ti get back on her feet. She reached out for help to aomeone she thought ahe could trust. Turns out that wasnt true. She ended up gettin her children takin from her an cannot get then back until she has a stable home an income. She has a job now but its hard to come up with rent an deposit on a place all at once while also having to survive until ahe gets a place. She also has a 2 yr old little girl. She misses them so much an is heart broken an what shes goin through isnt fair to her or her babys. So im makin this fundraiser in hopes that there someone or a few that will be willin to donate to help her anything helps. I just want her to have her babies back an for them all to be happy an healthy again. So if this come to you if you can please help me help her. An if you can not donate atleast keep her an her babies in ur prayers.. Im not goin to post a picture of then because she asked me not to